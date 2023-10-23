‘Telangana people fed up with arrogant, corrupt family rule’, says BJP MP Arvind

Hyderabad: Hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Sunday said that people of the poll-bound state are attracted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “clean” governance and that they are fed up with the “arrogant and corrupt” family rule.

“If you see the last 2 to 3 years of Telangana’s electoral politics, it’s been a clear and straight fight between BRS-BJP… The people of Telangana are attracted to Modi’s governance. They prefer clean governance. They are fed up with the arrogant corrupt rule family rule… That is one of the main reasons for their (Congress) lack of presence in many states. Family rule, caste-based politics, dividing the society, religiously on a caste basis,” the BJP MP said, adding that the same has been the Congress way.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its first list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly polls, fielding Dharmapuri from Koratla constituency.

The party has fielded MP Soyam Bapu Rao from Boath, and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar.

MLA T Raja Singh will contest the poll from Goshamahal and Eatala Rajender from Huzurabad and Gajwel assembly constituency.

Earlier in the day, the party revoked the suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja following his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party after a row was triggered by his remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The MLA was suspended in August and issued a show-cause notice.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.