Telangana people have lost nothing: Revanth Reddy’s counter to KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday gave strong counter to his predecessor K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who claimed on Sunday that people have realised after the defeat of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) what they have lost.

“One big leader made a political comment that people have come to know what they have lost in 10 months. Telangana people have lost nothing,” said Revanth Reddy in his reaction to BRS president’s statement.

He remarked that only four persons in the leader’s house have lost jobs.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a programme to hand over appointment letters to newly recruited assistant vehicle inspectors.

“No one is feeling sad for your absence. Telangana Society has already forgot you. People do not require your services,” said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister hoped that KCR will change and support the government for doing good to the state. He appealed to the BRS chief to give suggestions if there is any mistakes in the governance.

“We have absentees in schools but here we are witnessing a strange situation where the main opposition leader is not attending the Assembly session,” said Revanth Reddy.

KCR has not attended any Assembly session since Congress came to power about a year ago.

Revanth Reddy said during the last 10 months, unemployed youth got jobs and loans of farmers were waived.

He said 1 crore 5 lakh women benefited from free bus travel scheme. He claimed that the debt ridden RTC is also earning profits.

He said 49.90 lakh families are the beneficiaries of 200 units of free power supply scheme. “We are distributing cooking gas cylinder at only Rs 500. We have also enhanced Arogyasri scheme limit to Rs 10 lakh for medical treatment.”

He also claimed that KCR constructed State Secretariat and Pragati Bhavan for ‘Vaastu’ reasons. “No residential school was built during KCR rule. The Congress Government started the construction of Young India Residential Schools in 100 constituencies. We are providing quality education which will only build a strong Telangana society,” he added.

Revanth Reddy said the government successfully conducted examination to fill 563 group-I posts despite opposition creating many hurdles. Government will give appointment letters to the selected candidates soon and make them partners in the reconstruction of the Telangana State, he added