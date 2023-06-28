Telangana: Phaco machines for cataract surgeries launched under Kanti Velugu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday launched 12 phaco machines in different parts of the state, as part of enabling easier cataract surgeries using its public eyecare initiative Kanti Velugu.

Health minister Harish Rao alongside state home minister Mahmood Ali launched the machines at the Sarojini Devi eye hospital, according to a statement.

Virtual launches were also held in nine other districts.

The machines will enhance the performance of cataract surgeries by using ultrasound technology, Rao said, adding that it will lead to faster patient recovery.

The launch of the machines, which has cost Rs 3.46 crore will help patients avail free phacoemulsification cataract surgery from government hospitals.

Two of the machines have been launched at the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital while one machine is available in the Malak Peta Area Hospital.

The Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Vikarabad, Nalgonda and Khammam districts will also have one machine each.