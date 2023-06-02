Telangana: Phase II of sheep distribution to begin on June 9

Hyderabad: As part of the 21-day celebrations of Telangana Formation Day commencing on June 2, the second phase of the Sheep Distribution Scheme will be taken up across the state from June 9.

In the subsidized sheep distribution scheme the state government distributed 1 crore 28 lakh sheep to the beneficiaries as of March 2018.

Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will formally launch the programme at Nakrekal in the Nalgonda district, while other ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs will distribute sheep units in their respective districts and constituencies across Telangana.

మాదాసి కురువలకు కూడా సబ్సిడీ పై గొర్రెల యూనిట్లను పంపిణీ చేస్తామని ప్రభుత్వం ప్రకటించడం పట్ల కొల్హాపూర్ MLA బీరం హర్షవర్ధన్ రెడ్డి, ఆలంపూర్ MLA అబ్రహం ల ఆధ్వర్యంలో ఆయా నియోజకవర్గాలకు చెందిన గొర్రెల పెంపకం వృత్తిపై ఆధారపడి జీవనం సాగిస్తున్న మాదాసి కురువ లు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలపడం… pic.twitter.com/eRzeKesQmq — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) June 1, 2023

During Phase I, 3.93 lakh sheep units comprising 20 sheep and one ram each were distributed to the eligible members of the Golla Kuruma community.

Around 3.5 lakh families are expected to benefit in the second phase.

“The beneficiaries should be taken along with the officials to purchase the sheep units. All measures should be taken to ensure transparency,” the minister said.

While asking the officials to make medicines, fodder, insurance tags and other arrangements for all the beneficiaries, Srinivas Yadav also approved requests from the Madasi Kuruva community to include them as beneficiaries under the scheme.

Reviewing the arrangements for the celebrations of Telangana Formation Day, the minister directed the officials of the animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries departments to make the beneficiaries under various schemes participate in all events being organised as part of the 21-day festivities.

He asked them to intimate the elected representatives in advance and make arrangements accordingly to ensure their participation in the sheep distribution scheme.

Fish food festival in all the districts on June 8, 9 and 10

The fisheries department will be organising a fish food festival in all the district headquarters on June 8, 9 and 10.

Around 20 to 30 stalls each will be set up in all districts where dishes like fish fry, biryani and fish soup prepared by trained women fishermen will be served.

Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the fish food festival in Hyderabad at NTR stadium while local elected representatives will inaugurate them in their respective districts on the same day.

Participation of dairy farmers and fishermen in the Rythu Dinotsavam celebrations to be held on June 3 at all Rythu Vedikas across Telangana.

Explanation of the fish and shrimp distribution at all reservoirs will be taken up as part of Cheruvula Panduga on June 8, by setting up stalls and flexies.

Officials of the department were further directed to plant saplings in large numbers as part of the Haritha Haram programme at all veterinary hospitals.