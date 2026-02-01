Telangana phone tapping case: KCR appears before SIT for questioning

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday, February 1, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case in Hyderabad.

The inquiry began at 3:00 pm after the SIT officials arrived at KCR’s residence in Nandinagar, Banjara Hills. Arrangements were made in a specific room. KCR was allowed to have his nephew, former MP Joginpally Santosh Rao, accompany him for the examination. His son and Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) was also present at the house in the capacity of a family member.

Other senior leaders, including T Harish Rao and RS Praveen Kumar, along with legal advisers, were at the residence during the proceedings. Several party MLAs, MLCs and leaders gathered at Telangana Bhavan.

The previous day, KCR accused the investigating officer of “violating legal procedures” in serving the notice.

BRS cadres held demonstrations across Telangana, protesting against the “political harassment” of their leader by the Congress government.

The case pertains to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving politicians, businessmen, journalists, members of the judiciary, and other prominent individuals during the previous BRS government.

The Special Investigation Team, on January 30, declined the former chief minister’s request to be questioned at Yerravalli and directed him to appear at his residence on February 1. Rao has been engaged in legal arguments with investigators in recent days over the place and date of his examination in the “phone-tapping” case.

On January 29, Rao requested that his examination be conducted at his farmhouse in Yerravalli.

The SIT had sought to examine him on January 30, but he requested a fresh date due to preoccupations with the upcoming municipal election nominations.

Earlier, KCR’s son and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and his (Rama Rao’s) cousins, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, appeared before the SIT on January 23, January 20, and January 27, respectively, in connection with the case.

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case, has already been questioned by the SIT.

A suspended DSP of the Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was among four police officials arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing intelligence information from electronic devices and for alleged phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.

