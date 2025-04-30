Telangana phone tapping case: Police oppose Prabhakar Rao’s bail plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, April 29, heard arguments in the high-profile phone tapping case, where police submitted that the main accused, T Prabhakar Rao, is using ill health as a pretext to secure anticipatory bail.

Police informed the court that there are no medical reports indicating that Rao suffered from any health issues between February and March 2024.

They added that while he submitted reports in June mentioning minor problems and procedures like an angiogram, doctors had advised against foreign travel-yet Rao travelled to the United States regardless.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao, representing the police, argued that although Rao claims to be suffering from cancer, he continued to serve as an OSD (Officer on Special Duty) even after retirement.

They dismissed allegations that a notice under Crpc 41a was not served, stating that non-bailable warrants were issued after Rao repeatedly failed to appear in court despite multiple summons. A Red Corner Notice was also issued on March 10.

Police pointed out that Rao is now attempting to return to India using court orders after his passport was cancelled in the US.

Police further stressed that custodial interrogation is necessary to extract information in the phone tapping case, highlighting that several witnesses have identified Rao as the mastermind behind the operation. They urged the court to dismiss his anticipatory bail petition.

In a related development, Sridhar Rao, managing director of Sandhya Convention, filed an implead petition seeking to be added as a respondent in Prabhakar Rao’s bail plea.

He alleged that he was coerced by Rao into purchasing electoral bonds for the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and requested the court to consider his arguments as well.

Senior advocate T Niranjan Reddy, representing Prabhakar Rao, objected to the impleadment, arguing that it was irrelevant to the anticipatory bail petition.

Due to time constraints, Justice J Srinivasa Rao adjourned further hearing on all related matters to Wednesday.