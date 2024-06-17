Telangana phone-tapping case: SIT gathers crucial technical evidence

Hyderabad: The SIT raided Convergence Innovation Labs in Kondapur and seized three servers, hard disks, five mock mini-drives. The case is now at a crucial point after the special investigation team (SIT) found a key technical evidence.

The chief executive officer Paul Ravi Kumar of the firm, alleged to have sourced the phone-tapping software from abroad, was issued a notice as per section 160 of CrPc. His statements has been recorded.

Additionally, the SIT also recorded the statements of senior manager R Ananthachary and another technical assistant. It gathered technical evidence from them which hasa been sent for forensic analysis.

The SIT has also issued notices as per section 190 of CrPc to the DoT service providers for facilitating the phone-tapping, and is reportedly trying to bring prime accused former chief of the special intelligence bureau (SIB) Prabhakar Rao and managing director of a Telugu news channel Shravan Rao back from the US. A red-corner notice has already been issued against them.

The SIT, which had found that the phones of 1,200 individuals including politicians, celebrities and adversaries of the previous BRS government were tapped has been in the process of gathering the details of all those who were snooped on.