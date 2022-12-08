Telangana: Places of worship to get relief from huge electricity bills

Hyderabad: The places of worship in Telangana state are going to get a big relief in electricity charges. Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Ltd. (TSSPDCL) and Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Ltd. (TSNPDCL) have proposed to reduce electricity rates from Rs.7 to Rs.5 per unit for mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras across the state.

Along with this, an increase in fixed demand charges has also been proposed. For places of worship under LT-5 (B category) with a load of less than 2 KW, the existing fixed demand charges are to be increased from Rs. 21 to Rs. 30 and on the other hand energy charges are to be reduced from Rs. 6.40 to Rs. 5 per unit.

Currently, large places of worship come under the HT-2 category and Rs.475 is being levied as demand charges. 8.80 per unit charge for an 11KV connection and Rs.8 per unit for a 33KV connection and Rs.7.80 per unit for a connection above that.

In the latest proposals, HT category places of worship will get a big relief. The decision has been taken by DISCOM after considering the appeals made by the organizers of places of worship to reduce the electricity rates.

Non-profit places of worship and only those registered under the Income Tax Act will be entitled to a reduction in electricity rates. If these proposals are approved by the ERC, the process of reducing electricity consumption in places of worship will begin on 1 April 2023.