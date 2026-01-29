Telangana plans air-quality portal, special teams for complaints in GHMC

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will soon launch a publicly accessible air quality dashboard and pilot special response teams to address pollution complaints in two Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zones, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said on Thursday, January 29.

Speaking at a conference on “Air Quality Index and Air Quality Management” organised by the State Planning Department at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute in Hyderabad, he said the measures were part of the state’s scientific, target-driven approach to improving air quality.

Bhatti said that development and environmental protection must move together and described air quality as a key public health, productivity and economic indicator, citing global studies that underline the scale of the challenge.

Clean Air Action Plan in place: Bhatti

He said Telangana had doubled its air-monitoring network in 2024 by adding 40 new stations across major towns and that a Telangana Clean Air Action Plan formulated in 2025 was already being implemented to tackle pollution from vehicles, road dust, construction activity, industries and open burning.

The Deputy CM also outlined steps to promote clean mobility, including subsidies for electric vehicles, expansion of e-buses and Metro services, development of charging infrastructure and the launch of registered vehicle-scrapping facilities.

He added that industrial emissions monitoring systems had been linked to Pollution Control Board servers, the use of cleaner fuels was being encouraged and enforcement strengthened. Under the 2025 Renewable Energy Policy, the state has set a target of 20,000 MW by 2030 through solar, wind and green hydrogen.

Bhatti flagged safety and health concerns in areas where industries are located close to residential neighbourhoods, citing the Jeedimetla industrial area and zones within the Outer Ring Road, and said zoning reforms and better land-use planning needed close attention.

He said the conference, which brought together national and international experts, would help guide future policy and urged departments to translate best practices into action.