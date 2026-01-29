Telangana CM Revanth takes campus tour at Harvard University

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, January, 28, took a campus tour of the Harvard Business School, Harvard University where he was perusing a certificate course in leadership skills.

Reddy was invited for the tour by students, predominantly Indian, of Harvard Business School after he completed the course. He interacted with the students to understand their career paths and discussed professional challenges with them.

Also Read CM Revanth begins leadership programme at Harvard

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to highlight the salient features of Telangana Rising initiative and urged students to help in the growth story of India.

Reddy welcomed them to share the opportunities and strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana as brand ambassadors.

Background

Reddy began an executive education programme at Harvard University’s John F Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The programme, titled “Leadership in the 21st Century,” commenced with an orientation session and cohort introduction, followed by a class on “Analysing Authority and Leadership.”

Classes resumed early on Monday, January 25, beginning at 7 am local time, and included large-group case discussions and consultative group work. Sessions are scheduled to continue until late evening.

The programme is taking place amid severe winter conditions in the Boston area, where a winter emergency has been declared due to heavy snowfall exceeding two feet and temperatures plunging below zero.