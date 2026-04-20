Telangana plans Hampi-style theatres, glass bridges to boost tourism

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday, April 20, reviewed the progress of various tourism projects undertaken across the state at a cost of Rs 274.93 crore and directed officials to ensure smooth public accessibility.

Conducting a high-level review meeting at the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) office in Himayatnagar, the minister scrutinised the progress of projects funded by the state government, central government, and public-private partnerships (PPP).

He made several suggestions, including replacing traditional boats with modern vessels and introducing additional boating units at Somasila. He also asked officials to review the feasibility of constructing Cantilever Glass Viewpoints at high-altitude locations and scenic water bodies, similar to those found in Russia and China.

Rao instructed officials to construct ‘Hampi-style’ theatres at prominent tourist spots to host cultural performances and support local talent and culture.

He also called for the immediate preparation of proposals for the construction of additional cottages near the historic Ramappa Temple to accommodate growing tourist footfall.

Telangana to develop six Special Tourism Areas

As part of the Telangana Rising 2047, the state government aims to make Telangana the top destination for tourism in the country by creating an investment-friendly environment and implementing comprehensive master plans for six Special Tourism Areas (STAs), the minister said.

These include Spiritual, Heritage, Eco-Wellness, Crafts, Water, and Buddhist circuits.

The Spiritual circuit includes sites such as Yadagirigutta, Bhadrachalam, Basara, Vemulawada, Alampur-Somasila, Ramappa, Kaleshwaram, and Medak while the Heritage circuit focuses on Warangal, Nalgonda, Palakurthi, Karimnagar, the Charminar Cluster, and the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Medchal Cluster.

For Eco-Wellness, the plan covers Siddipet, the Nallamala Circuit, Sriram Sagar, Jannaram, the Tribal Circuit, Nagarjuna Sagar, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar.

The Crafts sector highlights Pochampally, Narayanpet, and Gadwal-Kothakota, whereas the Water Circuits encompass the Koratikal, Kuntala, Pochera, and Gayatri waterfalls.

Finally, the Buddhist Circuits include significant historical sites like Kondapur, Dhulikatta, Karukonda, Nelakondapalli, Buddhavanam, Phanigiri, and Gajulabanda.