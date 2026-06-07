Telangana plans medical tourism push; forms special panel

The committee is asked to submit its recommendations to the government within one month.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th June 2026 9:40 pm IST
A hospital ward with empty beds and medical equipment, ready for patients.
Representational image

Hyderabad: In line with the Telangana Tourism Policy, 2025–2030, the state government on Sunday, June 7, constituted a committee for introducing international medical tourism in government hospitals.

Managing Director of Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) Dr Gaurav Uppal, Managing Director of Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) and Director of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Dr Bheerappa have been appointed as members of the committee.

Objectives of the committee include:

Subhan Bakery
  • Examining the process for establishing a dedicated International Medical Tourism Block at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Sanathnagar.
  • Identifying medical, surgical and diagnostic procedures to be offered under international medical tourism in government institutions and recommending package rates/price fixation mechanism.
  • Suggesting patient support services for international patients, including language translators, a customised diet, attendant facilities and related services.
  • Suggesting measures for the promotion of international medical tourism through market development initiatives in coordination with the Telangana Medical and Wellness Tourism Promotion Board.

The committee is asked to submit its recommendations to the government within one month.

What is medical tourism?

Medical tourism is the practice of travelling across international borders to receive medical, dental, or surgical care. People typically do this to access cheaper procedures, avoid long local waiting lists, or find treatments and specialists that are unavailable in their home countries.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th June 2026 9:40 pm IST

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