Telangana plans new registration offices with marriage halls, feeding rooms

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday, January 27, announced that the Telangana government will construct integrated registration offices with modern infrastructure and comprehensive public amenities to ensure better service delivery.

Addressing officials during a review meeting at the Secretariat in Hyderabad, the Minister said the new buildings will include mini marriage halls for wedding registrations, special facilities for pregnant women and senior citizens, feeding rooms for mothers with infants, and modern lift facilities for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

The meeting focused on the progress and planning of the integrated registration office complexes being developed across the city.

The minister said that over the past decade, the revenue system had deteriorated due to what he described as “self-serving decisions” taken by the previous regime.

He added that for the last two years, the government has been reforming the revenue administration and making services more accessible to the public under the guidance of chief minister Revanth Reddy.

New model

Explaining the new model, the minister said that 39 sub-registrar offices located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) have been reorganised into 11 clusters. Integrated buildings for these clusters are being constructed through private infrastructure firms, without imposing any financial burden on the government.

The private developers will also be responsible for the maintenance of the facilities for five years, he added.

Each integrated registration office will be spread over three to five acres, providing spacious and citizen-friendly premises. Construction work is already underway in parts of Hyderabad as well as the Medchal district.

The minister further announced that the foundation stone for another integrated registration office will be laid on Wednesday near the Patancheru–Shankarpally main road.

On journalist welfare

Later in the day, representatives of various journalists’ associations met the Minister. Responding to their concerns, he said that a new government order (GO) on journalists’ accreditation has been issued after considering suggestions from all stakeholders.

He reiterated that journalist welfare remains a priority for the government.