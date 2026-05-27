Telangana plans SPV for statewide fibre network rollout

Hyderabad: A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) would be established to develop a strong Fiber network in Telangana, the state government said on Wednesday, May 27.

The T-Fiber network is set to connect every Gram Panchayat in the state through a “ring architecture” soon, an official release said.

In the first phase, digital connectivity would be established in 3,089 villages across the undivided districts of Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, and Khammam where network infrastructure suffered damage.

Under the Amended BharatNet Program, these villages would be connected on par with the rest of the state, utilizing modern fiber infrastructure designed to meet future requirements, it said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who attended a video conference of Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, brought to the attention of the latter the challenges being faced in developing the fiber network and the immediate requirement of Central assistance for it.

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He briefed the union minister on Telangana’s vision of providing robust, high-speed internet connectivity to every village and every household and the assurances given by the Centre to achieve the objective of a robust network shaping the state’s future, it said.

With a view to ensure the smooth implementation of the Amended BharatNet Program, Reddy also brought several key issues to the Scindia’s attention, it said.

The discussions between the CM and union minister focused on expediting the finalization of the implementation agreement, accelerating the release of pending funds and the implementation of the T-Fiber project under the Amended BharatNet Program (ABP) in the state.

In the meeting, the state government approved the establishment of a SPV to create a robust network and an agreement with the Centre which would pave way for a truly ‘Digital Telangana’.

Officials said the state is moving decisively towards establishing a “unified digital backbone”. Even if a disruption occurs along one route, services will continue uninterrupted via an alternative path.

Consequently, rural Telangana will gain access to truly continuous, high-speed broadband connectivity in the future, the release added.