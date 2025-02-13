Telangana to provide high-speed internet to 93 lakh households

Hyderabad: Telangana is set for a digital transformation, with 93 lakh households soon gaining seamless high-speed internet under the T-Fiber project, announced IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Wednesday.

Speaking at the State Secretariat, the minister explained that the initiative aims to provide internet connectivity to every home in the state. As a pilot project, four villages i.e., Hajipally (Ranga Reddy), Maddur (Narayanpet), Sangupet (Sangareddy), and Adavi Srirampur (Peddapalli) have already been digitized, demonstrating the program’s success.

A World Bank team, led by Vaijanti Desai and Kimberly Johns, visited these villages to assess the impact of digital connectivity on rural communities. Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted that the state plans to extend digital access to all villages within three years.

Telangana has already installed a 32,000-kilometer fiber-optic network, positioning the state at the forefront of India’s digital expansion.

The meeting was attended by IT department Deputy Secretary Bhavesh Mishra, T-Fiber MD Venu Prasad, and senior World Bank representatives Ishira Mehta, Arun Sharma, and Siew Sanz Ng.