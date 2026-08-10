Telangana plans tougher drug law, colleges face stricter action

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to implement stricter laws against drug consumers, peddlers and educational institutions which fail to act against drugs on campus.

According to a TOI report, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has held discussions with education and police authorities to curb the on-campus drug menace. One of the steps being considered is to stop fee reimbursement of eligible students if they are found to be involved in drug abuse or peddling on college premises.

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Along with the students, their families might also bear the brunt, as their benefits, such as Rythu Bharosa, would also be cancelled. “The proposed law will hold educational institutes accountable for on-campus use of drugs,” an official was quoted by the TOI.

If the management of a college wilfully neglects drug abuse or fails to report the same to the police, its recognition could be cancelled. Government authorities had initially proposed issuing a government order making it mandatory for colleges to form anti-drug committees and report drug peddling on -campus drug peddling activities.

Security agencies felt that the absence of a mandatory requirement to constitute such committees had led to a lack of seriousness among some educational institutions in tackling drug abuse.

820 students nabbed for drug peddling, abuse in 2 years

Since 2024, approximately 820 students have been caught by Telangana police, including the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), for their alleged involvement in drug peddling or drug abuse. Out of these, about 600 were drug consumers, while the remaining were allegedly involved in peddling.