Telangana: PM Modi, BJP leaders extend wishes on state formation day

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 2nd June 2022 3:43 pm IST
BJP leaders celebrate Telangana formation day at the party office in Nampally, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday celebrated the Telangana formation day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the culture of the state of Telangana is world-famous. “I pray for the welfare of the people of Telangana,” he said.

BJP president Amit Shah also shared his good wishes on social media, saying that Telangana is blessed with industrious youngsters committed to the nation’s progress.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay said, “The credit goes to Narendra Modi for keeping India’s prestige high. Modi Ji is a great leader who has ruled in a way that every Indian can bow his head proudly.”

“In the leadership of Modi, we will win the case in the Supreme Court and construct a grand and divine Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” he added.

Sanjay further said that the BJP government is ready to cooperate with the state in every way, but KCR is defaming the center for political gain.

Senior BJP leaders at the party’s state office inaugurated a special website, pamphlet, and pocket diary in the name of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s service and released a special song dedicated to their results.

