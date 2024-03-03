Telangana: PM Modi to dedicate Unit-2 of TSTPP virtually tomorrow

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Unit-2 (800 MW) of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project Stage-I (2×800 MW) to the nation on Monday, March 4. The inauguration will take place via virtual mode from Adilabad, where he will also participate in various developmental programs.

Unit-2 of TSTPP was completed on March 1. The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) announced that the plants will be commercially operable after 72 hours of trial operation, Telangana Today reported.

It may be recalled that the prime minister dedicated Unit-I to the nation through virtual mode from Nizamabad on October 3 last year. At an expenditure of Rs 10,998 crore, phase-I of TSTPP was established on the premises of NTPC’s existing Ramagundam station.

The 5×800 MW (4,000 MW) supercritical thermal power plant is mandated to supply 85 percent of the energy generated to Telangana as per the provisions under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

However, the Central government is yet to decide on the provision of 100 percent of generated power to Telangana despite several requests from the state government.

NTPC officials affirmed that this project would help Telangana with low-cost power as it is a “pit-head power station” with ultra-supercritical technology.

They further claimed that it was the most efficient power station of NTPC in India. It is set to reduce specific coal consumption and CO2 emissions and is touted as one of the most environmentally compliant power stations.

With the commissioning of Stage I of the project, the power supply scenario had improved in Telangana, officials claimed. “The project will help in strengthening the overall economic growth in the region,” they were quoted by Telangana Today.

Furthermore, the standalone installed capacity of NTPC reaches up to 58,638 MW with the successful commissioning of Unit-2 of TSTPP. While NTPC’s commercial capacity reaches up to 74,758 MW in the group category.