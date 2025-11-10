Telangana poet Ande Sri passes away at 64

Hyderabad: Renowned poet and writer Ande Sri passed away on Sunday, November 9 at his residence in Hyderabad. He was 64-years old.

The poet developed health complications at his residence in Hyderabad and was shifted to the Gandhi hospital. He died while undergoing treatment.

Also Read Video: Telangana Thalli statue unveiled at Secretariat

Andeshri played a significant role in the Telangana movement and emerged as a prominent poet despite having no formal schooling. His song “Mayamaipothunnadamma” earned widespread acclaim.

The Telangana government officially recognised his composition “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” as the state song.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy took to X and expressed condolences on the poet’s demise and said, “The death of Andeshri, the literary pinnacle of Telangana and the people’s poet, has caused profound shock and sorrow. His passing is an irreplaceable loss not only to the literary world but also to me personally. Andeshri, the great warrior who transformed his words into fuel in the Telangana movement and ignited eternal awareness in the people. A selfless son of Telangana soil who always raised his voice for the poor.”

Telangana health minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha said that that Ande Sri’s untimely death has deeply shaken him. He noted that Andeshri’s death is an irreplaceable loss to Telangana society.

ప్రముఖ కవి, రచయిత అందెశ్రీ మృతిపట్ల ఆరోగ్యశాఖ మంత్రి దామోదర్ రాజనర్సింహ తీవ్ర‌ దిగ్బ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు.



ఆయన అకాల మరణం తనను తీవ్రంగా కలచివేసిందన్నారు.



అందెశ్రీ మరణం‌ తెలంగాణ సమాజానికి తీరని లోటు అని పేర్కొన్నారు.



స్వరాష్ట్ర సాధనలో, జాతిని జాగృతం చేయడంలో ఆయన చేసిన కృషి… pic.twitter.com/zh7RTNIn0W — Damodar Raja Narasimha (@DamodarCilarapu) November 10, 2025

He said that his efforts in the statehood movement and in awakening the nation will remain immortal.