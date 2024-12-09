Video: Telangana Thalli statue unveiled at Secretariat

Hyderabad: The 17-foot-tall bronze statue of Telangana Thalli was unveiled at the Secretariat on Monday, December 9.

The cost of the statue is around Rs 5.30 crore.



Speaking of the new Telangana Thalli statue, the chief minister said earlier that it is inspired by Chakali Ailamma and…

It has been designed by Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) professor Gangadhar and has been sculpted by architect Ramana Reddy’s team. He is an alumnus of JNAFAU and was the architect who built the Martyrs Memorial at Necklace Road.

Speaking of the new Telangana Thalli statue, chief minister Revanth Reddy earlier said that it is inspired by Chakali Ailamma and Sammakka-Sarakka.

“The statue of Telangana Thalli represents culture and it is also a form of upholding traditions,” he stated.

Elaborating on that, the chief minister said that Telangana Thalli represents a woman who will be a source of inspiration for future generations. The woman stands on a blue platform representing rivers, donning a green saree, which denotes agricultural prosperity, a red blouse representing enlightenment of the people, and a golden border denoting wealth.

CM Revanth Reddy further said that the chains of closed fists on the platform represent the fighting spirit of the people of the state in their struggles.

(This is a breaking story, further details will be added soon)