December 9 to be observed as Telangana Thalli reincarnation utsav

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that December 9 will be observed as Telangana Thalli reincarnation utsav every year.

Speaking of the new Telangana Thalli statue, the chief minister said that it is inspired by Chakali Ailamma and Sammakka-Sarakka. Addressing the winter session of the Telangana Assembly, Reddy said, “We are erecting the statue of Telangana Thalli which represents the culture of the state and it is also a form of upholding traditions.”

(This is a breaking story. More updates will be added as they emerged.)