Watch: BRS MLAs in ‘Revanth, Adani Bhai Bhai’ shirts, barred from Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and other party leaders were stopped outside the Telangana Assembly as they wore “Revanth-Adani Bhai Bhai” shirts on Monday, December 9.

The BRS leaders were stopped by the security while entering the Telangana Assembly premises ahead of the first day of the winter session. It is to be noted that KTR was accompnied by BRS MLAs including T Harish Rao and Padi Kaushik Reddy among others.

Videos circulating on social media, show the BRS working president leading the MLAs into the Assembly premises. KTR is seen exchanging words with the police officials who prevented the BRS leaders from moving forward.

Addressing the media outside the Telangana Assembly, Rao said, “The Congress should clarify whether it is pro Adani or against him. While in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi says Adani chor hai, here in Telangana Revanth Reddy says Adani Bhai Bhai. Who should we believe?”

Adani’s investment in Telangana, Revanth declines funds

The BRS Party’s protest is significant since the Adani group chairperson Gautam Adani donated Rs 100 crores to Telangana’s proposed Young India Skill University, during his meeting with Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy in October.

Adani also promised continued support for projects initiated by the Telangana government. “Together, we are not just shaping the future of our youth – we are unlocking the boundless potential for a brighter, more prosperous India. Here’s to creating a lasting legacy that will uplift generations to come,” the Adani Group Chairman added.

However, following Adani’s indictment by a court in the United States in an alleged multi-billion fraud, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the state government has declined Rs 100 crore investment for the Skill University which the Adani group donated,

Reddy, while addressing a press conference here on Monday said that his government has not accepted any funds from the Adani Group.

“I and my Cabinet colleagues do not want to be involved in unnecessary discussions and situations that would dent the image of the state government or my own. That is why, on behalf of the state government, our official Jayesh Ranjan wrote a letter (to Adanis),” he told reporters.

BRS leaders detained for flash protest at the Telangana Assembly

Following a flash protest, the BRS leaders including S Madhusudhana Chari, T Harish Rao, K Kavitha and others were detained and were shifted to a nearby police station.