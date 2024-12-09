Asaduddin Owaisi reacts after HC judge participates in VHP event

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed concerns about a High Court judge attending a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) event and making remarks that he claimed undermined judicial impartiality and constitutional principles.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi criticized the HC judge’s speech at an event organized by the legal cell of the VHP in Prayagraj. The event focused on the Constitutional Necessity of Uniform Civil Code (UCC). During the event, the judge reportedly stated that India would function according to the “wishes of the majority.”

Asaduddin Owaisi quotes legal precedents, constitutional values

Owaisi pointed out that the VHP, an organization linked to the RSS, has faced bans in the past and accused it of being associated with ideologies of “hate and violence.” He expressed dismay over a judge’s participation in such a conference, arguing that it raises serious concerns about the judiciary’s commitment to impartiality and independence.

In his statement, Asaduddin Owaisi referenced the AoR Association vs. Union of India case, emphasizing that “impartiality, independence, fairness, and reasonableness in decision-making are the hallmarks of the judiciary.” He urged the judiciary to adhere to these principles, which he deemed essential for safeguarding the rights of minorities in a democratic system.

The VHP was banned on various occasions. It is associated with RSS, an organisation that Vallabhai Patel banned for being a ‘force of hate and violence.’



It is unfortunate that a High Court judge attended the conference of such an organisation. This “speech” can be easily… https://t.co/IMce7aYbcf — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 9, 2024

Ambedkar’s words invoked

Owaisi also quoted B.R. Ambedkar, stating that in a democracy, the majority does not have a “Divine Right to rule.”

He questioned how minority communities could expect justice from a judge who openly participated in programs organized by the VHP, which he views as a polarizing organization.

By highlighting these concerns, Asaduddin Owaisi underscored the importance of judicial neutrality in a diverse and democratic society like India.