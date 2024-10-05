Telangana police’s 3 step mantra against suspicious bank links

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have issued a critical advisory regarding the dangers of clicking on suspicious links that people receive in the name of prominent banks that request personal details.

In light of increasing phishing attacks, they emphasize the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to protect oneself from potential scams.

Recommendations made by Telangana police

Verify with the bank: If you receive a suspicious link claiming to be from your bank or any financial institution, it is crucial to verify the authenticity of the request directly with the bank. This step helps ensure that you are not falling victim to a phishing scam designed to steal your personal information. Avoid clicking links: Contrary to what some might think, clicking on a suspicious link is not a safe option. Doing so can lead to malware installation or unauthorized access to your accounts. The police strongly advise against this action, as it could exacerbate potential account issues rather than resolve them. Report suspicious links: If you encounter a suspicious link, report it immediately. This action not only helps protect yourself but also aids in preventing others from becoming victims of similar scams. Reporting can be done through official channels such as local law enforcement or cybersecurity organizations.

What would you do if you received a suspicious link requesting personal details?



– Verify with the bank first.

– Click the link to avoid account issues.

Common phishing tactics

Phishing is a form of social engineering where attackers impersonate legitimate entities to deceive individuals into providing sensitive information.

Common tactics include creating fake emails or messages that appear to be from trusted sources and urging recipients to click on malicious links or provide personal details.

Recent instances of cyber fraud in Telangana and Hyderabad highlight the growing concern over digital security and the need for public vigilance.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has been in the news regarding the issue, due to several significant arrests and investigations.