Telangana police alerts commissioners on possible PFI attacks on RSS

Hyderabad: The Telangana police asked all CPs/SPs of Cities/ Districts in the State to take measures to prevent any sabotage by activists of the banned Popular Front of India.

A circular issued by the Telangana Additional Director General of Police- Intelligence, said: “PFI inputs indicate that PFI cadres are contemplating attacking RSS/Hindu activists in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the possibility of similar contemplation in the state cannot be negated. In view of the above, all the unit officers are requested to keep a tab on the activities of PFI and its associates or affiliates or front organizations and sensitize all the concerned in their respective jurisdiction to take all necessary precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident and maintain law and order, peace, and harmony.”

The National Investigation Agency arrested several PFI leaders in the country last month in different criminal cases. The State government were asked to keep close watch on the PFI activist to prevent any law and order problems by the activists. The MHA had alleged the some PFI cadres had attempted to or joined the ISIS group.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) along with its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala were declared as an “unlawful association” under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

A Gazette Notification released states that the Income Tax Department has canceled the registration granted to PFI under section 12A or 12AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). The Income Tax Department has also canceled the registration granted to Rehab India Foundation under section 12A or section 12AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

“The PFI is involved in several criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside it has become a major threat to the internal security of the country,” the notification read.