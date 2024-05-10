Telangana: Police arrest 23 over attack on KTR in Nirmal’s Bhainsa

Hyderabad: The Nirmal police arrested 23 people in connection with the trouble during the BRS party working president K T Rama Rao’s (KTR) rally on Thursday, May 9.

SP Nirmal district Janaki Sharmila said the police based on the evidence of CCTV footage arrested 23 people so far.

“No one involved in the incident will be spared. Police are patrolling the town and the situation is peaceful,” she said.

On Thursday, a few persons, donning Hanuman Deeksha clothes, pelted onions, and tomatoes and created a disturbance during KTR’s roadshow in Bhainsa town resulting in mild tension for a while.

The miscreants carried placards against BRS leaders accused Rama Rao of hurting their sentiments as criticised the use of Lord Ram’s name by the BJP for getting votes a fortnight ago.

The BRS leader told the protestors not to resort to cheap tactics. He wanted to know why police were not taking action against those disrupting the meeting.

Police tried to stop the protestors and amid the chaos, a few people threw onions and tomatoes, which fell near the BRS leader’s campaign vehicle.

The BRS leader continued his speech amid the protest. The police later dispersed the protestors.

KTR was campaigning in Bhainsa in the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency for the party candidate Atram Sakku.