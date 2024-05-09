Onions, tomatoes hurled during KTR’s roadshow in Nirmal district

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed during Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao’s roadshow in Bhainsa town of Telangana’s Nirmal district on Thursday evening when some persons hurled onions and tomatoes towards him.

The incident occurred when Rama Rao was addressing a corner meeting. Some saffron-clad protestors, allegedly followers of Hanuman Deeksha, displayed placards against the BRS leader and tried to advance towards his vehicle, leading to a tense situation.

The group was protesting against Rama Rao for hurting their religious sentiments by criticising the use of Lord Ram’s name for votes by the BJP.

The BRS leader told the protestors not to resort to cheap tactics. He wanted to know why police were not taking action against those disrupting the meeting.

Police tried to stop the protestors and amid the chaos, a few people threw onions and tomatoes, which fell near the BRS leader’s campaign vehicle.

The BRS leader continued his speech amid the protest. The police later dispersed the protestors.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, was campaigning in Bhainsa in the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency for the party candidate Atram Sakku. He said in his speech that within five months after coming to power in Telangana, the Congress had lost people’s confidence, alleging that it came to power by making false promises.

“You have seen their governance in these five months. There are power cuts across the state,” he said.

KTR alleged that Congress failed to fulfil the promises made to the people. He asked what happened to the promises of Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, financial assistance for farmers under Rythu Bharosa, Rs 2,500 to every woman, Rs 4,000 pension for senior citizens, one tola gold to poor girls at the time of marriage, and a scooty for college going girls.

The BRS leader urged people not to trust Congress again and to elect a BRS candidate so that he could raise their voice in the Parliament.

KTR also slammed the BJP, saying it has done nothing for Adilabad or Telangana.