KTR’s ‘demonetisation’ jibe at Modi after his ‘Adani Ambani’ remark

Hyderabad: Amidst the verbal duel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on alleged paybacks from industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani to the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) asked the PM why “his favourite allies ED, IT & CBI are mum” without conducting raids.

He also questioned if ‘demonetisation’ was a failure if his “tempos full of cash” allegation against the Congress party is true.

“As per PM Modi, if Adani & Ambani have been sending tempos full of cash to Scamgress, why did his favourite allies ED, IT & CBI stay mum? Is he also admitting that Demonetisation was a failure?#JustAsking,” he said in a post on X.

Is he also admitting that Demonetisation was a failure ?#JustAsking — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 9, 2024

Mounting an attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday demanded that the party should explain to people why it has stopped raising the ‘Ambani-Adani’ issue as its ‘Shehzada’ used to do for the past five years and asked if it has struck a ‘deal’.

Have “tempo loads of notes (money)” reached the Congress that it has stopped targeting “Ambani-Adani’,” Modi said while addressing an election rally at Vemulawada in Telangana.

“Ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight,” he asked.

“Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of ‘chori ka maal’ (loot). You have to answer the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s insinuation about a potential deal with Ambani and Adani by asking, “Namaskar Modiji, are you scared?”

“Normally, you would only discuss Ambani and Adani behind closed doors. But for the first time, you have mentioned ‘Ambani’ and ‘Adani’ publicly,” he remarked, in a video message posted on X on Wednesday, May 8.

“…..You also know that Adani-Ambani send money in tempo? Is this from your personal experience? Do one thing….send CBI and ED. Get a thorough investigation done…don’t panic.”

Further, he told people that the amount of money that PM Modi has given to them, the Congress will give the same to “the poor in India.”

“We will make many ‘lakhpatis’ with the ‘Mahalakshmi Yojna’ and ‘Pehli Naukri Yojana’,” he added.