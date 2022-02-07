Telangana: Police arrests four accused for shooting, robbery

Hyderabad: Siddipet Police arrested four men on Monday allegedly after the accused allegedly attacked a realtor outside the town’s Sub-Registrar office and stole Rs 43.5 lakhs from him.

The arrested accused identifiedd as Gajja Raju (26) and Yadama Sai Kumar (22), residents of Bandlaguda Keesara in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, and Balipuram Karunakar (28) and Bigulla Vamshi Krishna (20).

A victim and a resident of Siddipet, Vakulabaranam Narasaiah sold a 176-square-yard property to Anil Kumar Reddy. Narasaiah went to the registration office on January 31 to take the money and register the land. While his driver Parushuramulu was waiting outside the registration office with the cash bag in the car, the accused fired a shot at him and seized the cash bag from him, which contained Rs 43.5 lakh in cash.

N Swetha, the Commissioner of Police, formed 15 special squads to investigate the crime right away. Within a week, the police had solved the case and seized Rs 34 in cash, two motorcycles, one vehicle, and three cellphones from them, reported Telangana Today.

According to the CP, Sai Kumar, who was in love with a young girl, enlisted the services of Raju, a Kondapak Mandal resident from Mangol. Sai Kumar and Raju were driven into significant financial problems after the police filed a POCSO case against them, she added. She explained that in order to solve their issues, they devised a scheme to rob certain people of their money.

The police were still investigating where the accused received the weapon. The Commissioner commended the whole Police squad and the IT Cell wing for breaking the case so promptly.