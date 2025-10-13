Telangana police arrests one involved in international cybercrime fraud

the accused is lodged in Cherlapally jail.

The image displays a picture of a representational image of cybercrime.
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Nizamabad district police apprehended one person related to an international cybercrime fraud racket.

The accused has been identified as 36-year-old Kolnati Naga Siva, a resident of Jeedimetla, Hyderabad.

According to the police, Siva lured young job seekers and promised lucrative employment with high salaries.

He trafficked them to countries like Laos and Thailand and upon their arrival, confiscated their passports, forcing them to work in illegal cyber fraud operations, operating on an international scale.

Four cases have been registered under the Prevention of Detentions (PD) Act. He is currently lodged in Cherlapally jail.

The previous day, Hyderabad cybercrime police informed that 59 individuals from across India were arrested in the month of September. Around Rs 86.64 lakh were refunded to the victims.

