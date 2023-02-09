Telangana police aspirants can apply for re-measurement of height

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has decided to provide an opportunity to re-measure the height of the candidates who have been disqualified by one centimetre or less in the physical test of police recruitment as per the orders of the High Court.

The candidates who were disqualified in height by a small margin in the physical test held between December 8, 2022 to January 5, 2023 will be measured again at two places in Hyderabad. This facility will be available at CARCPL Amberpet and 8th Battalion Kondapur Rangareddy.

Chairman Police Recruitment Board V V Srinivasa Rao has advised interested candidates to file online applications. These applications can be submitted on the recruitment board’s website from 8 am on February 10 to 8 pm on February 12. Candidates will have to download the application admit card after the applications are submitted.