Telangana police complaint authority office inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police Complaint Authority (SPCA) building was inaugurated in Hyderabad on Sunday, August 3.

Set up in line with Supreme Court guidelines issued in 2006 on a PIL filed by former IPS officer Prakash Singh, the SPCA aims to provide transparency, accountability against the misuse of power by police officers holding the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and above.

Retired judge B Shiva Shankar Rao, who will lead the body, inaugurated the office at the D block of BRKR Bhavan. He said that the institution will play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the police force.

“Citizens can lodge their complaints any any police misconduct. The State Police Complaint Authority will ensure transparency, accountability and fair redressal of grievances against police misconduct,” he said.