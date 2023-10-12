Telangana: Police constable shoots dead mother-in-law after argument

Hyderabad: A police constable shot dead his mother-in-law over a family dispute at Gundla Singaram in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

According to police, constable A. Prasad opened fire from a gun during a heated argument with his mother in-law. Kamalamma (53) died on the spot.

The woman’s family members and neighbours caught hold of Prasad and thrashed him. They later handed him over to police.

The constable was working at Kotapalli police station in Peddapalli district. He had married Ramadevi, a resident of Gundla Singaram, about 15 years ago. The couple has two children. However, due to marital dispute the constable’s wife was living with her parents for the last three years.

On Thursday, Prasad came to the house of in-laws. He had a heated argument with his mother-in-law over a loan of Rs 4 lakh he had given to her and in a fit of rage he took out a revolver and opened two rounds on her, killing her on the spot.

Police have registered a case and took up an investigation.