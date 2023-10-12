Telangana: Police constable shoots dead mother-in-law after argument

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 2:03 pm IST
Telangana cop shoots dead mother-in-law after argument
Telangana cop shoots dead mother-in-law after argument

Hyderabad: A police constable shot dead his mother-in-law over a family dispute at Gundla Singaram in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to police, constable A. Prasad opened fire from a gun during a heated argument with his mother in-law. Kamalamma (53) died on the spot.

The woman’s family members and neighbours caught hold of Prasad and thrashed him. They later handed him over to police.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Hotel manager shot dead in Miyapur

The constable was working at Kotapalli police station in Peddapalli district. He had married Ramadevi, a resident of Gundla Singaram, about 15 years ago. The couple has two children. However, due to marital dispute the constable’s wife was living with her parents for the last three years.

On Thursday, Prasad came to the house of in-laws. He had a heated argument with his mother-in-law over a loan of Rs 4 lakh he had given to her and in a fit of rage he took out a revolver and opened two rounds on her, killing her on the spot.

Police have registered a case and took up an investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 2:03 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button