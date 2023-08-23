Hyderabad: Hotel manager shot dead in Miyapur

Hyderabad: A general manager of a hotel was shot dead by an unidentified person at Miyapur on Wednesday night, August 23. The deceased, Devendernath Gayen, 35, was working at Sandarshini Elite Hotel at Madinaguda within Miyapur police station limits.

As soon as Devendernath came out of the hotel at 9:40 pm, an unidentified person wearing a helmet fired 5 rounds at him before fleeing the spot, said DCP Madhapur G Sandeep.

Devendar sustained injuries and was rushed to nearby hospital. However, he succumbed during treatment. When alerted, senior officials of Cyberabad police rushed to the spot.

Police have formed special teams to identify and arrest the suspect. They are currently scanning CCTV footages for clues.

