Telangana police cracks down on agitation within ranks, dismisses personnel

Hyderabad: In a decisive move to uphold discipline and preserve the reputation of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP), several personnel have been dismissed from service due to their involvement in unauthorised agitations within Battalion premises and on public streets across Telangana, including Hyderabad. The dismissals, aimed at safeguarding operational cohesion and public trust, were carried out under Article 311(2)(b) of the Indian Constitution, which permits action in cases impacting public interest.

The dismissed personnel, identified as active participants in disruptive actions despite multiple warnings, are said to have incited agitation within various Battalions. The alleged misconduct, which caused a serious dent in morale and affected the unit’s efficiency, is considered a grave breach of the TGSP’s expected standards. The dismissed individuals include:

G Ravi Kumar (PC 2497), 3rd Battalion, Ibrahimpatnam

K. Bhushan Rao (PC 556), 6th Battalion, B Kothagudem

V Rama Krishna (HC 1827), 12th Battalion, Anneparthy

Sk. Shafi (PC 2200)

R. Sreenivas (PC 1245)

T. Sai Ram (ARSI – 548)

K. Laxminarayana (PC 1089)

S. Karunakar Reddy (PC 1360), 17th Battalion, Siricilla

T. Vamshi (PC 1225)

Bandela Ashok (PC 977)

These actions contravened the decorum and integrity expected of government servants, including adherence to principles that prevent conduct detrimental to the force’s image and internal discipline. In light of the incidents, senior officials are intensifying oversight within Battalions to prevent further violations.

The TGSP also highlighted that any indiscipline within uniformed services is addressed under the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, with violations leading to potential criminal proceedings. This firm stance reaffirms the TGSP’s dedication to maintaining a disciplined, efficient workforce committed to safeguarding public peace.

Appealing for orderly conduct

Senior officers have urged TGSP personnel and their families to bring any concerns or grievances to the “Darbar” sessions, assuring them that all issues will be examined on merit. Personnel are advised to continue performing their duties and maintain adherence to TGSP values of duty, compassion, and honour.

The Telangana Special Police remains committed to the principles of public trust, accountability, and service integrity, emphasising a disciplined environment to fulfil its mission of peace and security across Telangana.