Telangana police get 49 convictions in rape, sexual cases via taskforce

Hyderabad: The Telangana via its sexual offences module (SO) in the Women Safety Wing (WSW) has managed to get 49 convictions in specialized cases of sexual assault and rape over the last few years This year alone, 12 cases had convictions due to the guidance of WSW team, for which the department facilitated its officers and prosecutors.

Investigating officers, public prosecutors and other officials as well as 2 BHAROSA legal officers have been honoured with a ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ by additional director general of police and head of the WSW Shikha Goel.

In a press release, Goel said that ensuring justice to victims of violence through speedy disposal of cases have been a core focus area for the Women Safety Wing. A taskforce based on the Supreme Court’s guidelines was set up with the objective to ensure timely and quality investigation of POCSO Act and rape cases, as mandated under Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2018, through Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO).

Specialized cases are identified based on the gravity falling under 8 categories that include sexual offences by repeat offenders, serious sexual offences in public places, gang rape cases, serious sexual offences on children by public servants in public offices etc, said the statement.

“After filing charge sheets by the concerned SHO’s, the WSW team keenly follows and monitors the trial and coordinates with PPs concerned for proper recording of evidence by witnesses,” added the release.