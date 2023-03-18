Telangana police make 43 arrests in child pornography cases

Hyderabad: Telangana police have made 43 arrests in child pornography cases across the state. A state-level review meeting of Cyber Crime cases registered in different police stations of Telangana based on TIPLINES was conducted by ADGP CID, Mahesh M. Bhagwat.

A total of 31 cases were reviewed which were at various stages of investigation and 43 arrests were made so far. A total of 21 arrests were made in 10 cases after the review was conducted. Also, 22 arrests in 16 cases were made by the time of review.

13 new cases were registered after the review. As of Saturday, a total of 44 cases are registered based on TIPLINES out of which 34 cases are Under Investigation and 8 (PT) cases have been charged and are under trial.

TIPLINES are online tips about the circulation of CSAM/(Child Sexual Abuse Material) that are furnished to State CID by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). CID analyses these TIPLINES and forwards the same to jurisdictional police for registering FIRs. Such cases are reviewed regularly by CID for their progress.

“Perpetrators of such crimes are warned to stay away from such illegal activities, otherwise law will take its own course. Suspect sheets also will be opened with preventive detention of repeated offenders,” said Mahesh Bhagwat.

TIPLINES primarily include uploading and wide circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

The CID chief during the review meeting instructed all investigating officers to expedite the investigation and to give top priority to the cases and secure conviction. He also appreciated the I.O.s who ensured speedy arrests and filed charge sheets in CSAM cases.