Telangana police on high alert in view of Milad, Ganesh Nimarjanam

Hyderabad: The Telangana police are on high alert in view of the forthcoming Ganesh Nimarjanam and Milad un Nabi festivals next week.

The top brass of the state police is holding regular meetings with the officers and taking stock of the security arrangements.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar asked all SPs, CPs, and other higher supervisory rank officers of the IG and Additional DG rank to identify the trouble-prone areas and beef up security.

He asked the police officers to videograph all the processions of both communities and hold meetings with local community elders.

The DGP also asked police to involve more youth in peace committees to make them partners in peace and security in their localities.

Anjani Kumar, according to sources, asked the police officers to keep a tight vigil on potential troublemakers and initiate suitable preventive action on them.

The state police are also seeking the help of Central forces including the Rapid Action Force, CRPF, and CISF to strengthen their cause.

Ganesh Nimarjanam and Milad un Nabi will be celebrated on September 28.

In order to contribute to peace and tranquility, Muslim groups rescheduled religious meetings and processions to avoid clashes with the Ganesh Nimarjanam processions.

The police are said to be on a high alert in Nizamabad, Adilabad, Bhainsa, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Gajwel, and other communally sensitive pockets of towns and cities in the state.

In Hyderabad, the police are regularly holding flag marches to instill confidence in the public.