Telangana: Police raid uncovers illegal toddy operation, seizes chemicals

Hyderabad: The Kadthal police on Friday raided a house in Sarikonda village, Kadthal mandal, Ranga Reddy district, after receiving information about the illegal preparation of toddy. The police seized two kilograms of highly dangerous ammonium bicarbonate powder, 900 litres of spurious toddy, and other related items.

One person, Palakurthi Raghavender, was found to be involved in the illegal manufacturing and selling of spurious toddy. “Raghavender admitted to mixing ammonium bicarbonate powder and citric acid with locally sourced toddy to create spurious toddy. He confessed to selling it in Hyderabad for profit,” said Shiva Prasad, Inspector of Kadthal police station.

A case has been registered against Raghavender under Section 34(a) of the TSEA Act, 1968, and the investigation is ongoing.