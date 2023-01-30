Telangana: Police releases 15 BRS leaders who were arrested for gambling

Hyderabad: Suspense continues over the police raid and reportedly the release of BRS party leaders and sympathizers who were caught during a raid on gambling den at Medipally on Sunday night.

Fifteen leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi including a deputy mayor and six corporators’ were allegedly gambling and caught by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team at Medipally.

Acting on information, the police raided the office of Peerzadiguda municipal co-opt member Jagdishwar Reddy office and found deputy mayor K Shivakumar Goud and six corporators’ reportedly playing three card game and gambling. Six others are builders.

The police seized huge cash, playing cards, mobile phones and other articles from the spot.

The police entered into the house around 8 p.m. and did not come out for four hours. The power supply in the area was disrupted and after four hours the police went away.

The media covering the police action were heckled and pushed away.

People alleged the power was shut down to allow the BRS leaders to escape. It is not clear why the police raided the place and allowed the 15 persons to let go.

The leaders pressurized the police to let them off, one report goes.