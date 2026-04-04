Telangana: Police say Hanamkonda pool deaths are murders

Hyderabad: Days after a 26-year-old pregnant woman and her two daughters drowned in a swimming pool in Hanamkonda, the police said that it was a triple murder.

The incident occurred on April 1, in Inavolu mandal, where a woman, Azharuddin Farhat and two daughters, Umera and Ayesha, drowned.

Woman’s family alleges murder

However Farhat’s mother alleged that her daughter was tortured by her husband Azharuddin and his family and was pressurised into abortion twice.

The woman’s mother also said that she refused to go for an abortion during her third pregnancy. She suspected that Azhauddin may have killed Farhat and his two daughters.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Inavolu police confirmed that it is a murder case and the investigation is underway.

“It is a murder case, and more arrests are being made,” the sub-inspector said. Azharuddin is in police custody and being interrogated for further information.