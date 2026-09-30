Telangana Police seize 210 kg of Nandini milk powder, 1 detained

Nandini Milk is a popular dairy brand owned by the state-owned Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

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Nandini milk powder
Police questioned a transport operator in Aler town after 210 kg of Nandini milk powder were seized

Hyderabad: Atleast 210 kilogram of Nandini milk powder were seized in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana, in the early hours of Wednesday, September 30.

Based on a tip off, police searched a private transport office in Aler town, where the milk powder was discovered.

The milk powder was allegedly being transported from Karnataka to Hyderabad and was in transit when it was seized.

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The transport operator was detained for questioning. Police are probing the alleged illegal trade involving a Hyderabad-based person identified as Daya.

Nandini Milk is a popular dairy brand owned by the state-owned Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). It is India’s second-largest dairy cooperative.

In August 2013, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government introduced Ksheera Bhagya Yojana, a free milk scheme for children studying in government schools and Anhanwadis.

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