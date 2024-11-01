Telangana: Police seize 290 kg ganja from tanker in Asifabad

The estimated value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs 72.50 lakh.

Hyderabad: In a significant drug bust, police in the Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district seized 290 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) from a tanker truck on Thursday evening, October 31.

The operation took place at an inter-state check post in Wankidi, where officers conducted inspections based on suspicious behaviour observed from the driver.

During the inspection, authorities discovered the ganja hidden in specially designed compartments within the tanker. The estimated value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs 72.50 lakh.

Along with the ganja, police also confiscated two mobile phones and the tanker itself.

The driver, identified as Balveer Singh, was arrested, and police are pursuing further leads to apprehend additional suspects involved in the smuggling operation.

