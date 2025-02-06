Telangana police SI dies by suicide in Mulugu

Family disputes are suspected to be the reason behind his decision to end his life, a police official said.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 6th February 2025 7:08 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector police died by suicide at his residence in Mulugu district, Telangana on Thursday, February 6.

The 38-year-old, serving as an SI in the Telangana special police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, hung himself from the ceiling fan in a room of his house in Pasra after midnight on Wednesday, they said.

Family disputes are suspected to be the reason behind his decision to end his life, a police official said, based on a preliminary investigation.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the SI’s father, and further investigation is underway.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)

