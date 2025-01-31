Constable dies by suicide in Hyderabad’s Amberpet

Hyderabad: A police constable died by suicide at his residence in Hyderabad’s Amberpet area on Thursday, January 30.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old A Venkateshwarlu, who was deployed at the Madannapet police station.

It is suspected that the constable was upset over financial problems and took a drastic step. He hung himself from the ceiling fan in his house with a dupatta.

After being alerted by the constable’s family, the Amberpet police arrived at the residence and initiated an investigation. Venkateshwarlu’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

When Siasat.com tried to contact the Amber police, there was no response. This is the latest case of constable suicide in Hyderabad. On January 5 a constable in Hyderabad’s Amberpet area. The deceased was stationed in the Vikarabad district.

