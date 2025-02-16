Telangana police suspends SI after getting arrested for bribery

Hyderabad: Telangana police inspector general (IG) Satyanarayana, on Sunday, February 16, issued suspension orders to a sub-inspector, who was caught red-handed for taking bribes by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The Telangana ACB arrested P Venu Gopal Goud, a sub-inspector of Dharur police station of Vikarabad district and his driver K Beerappa on February 11 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The sub-inspector reportedly demanded the amount from a farmer, through his driver for granting station bail and removing his son’s name from a case booked against him.

The farmer approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. A case was registered and the team trapped Beerappa when he accepted the bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from the complainant at the instructions of the sub-inspector.

The suspension orders come after the arrested sub-inspector and driver are produced before the court.

ACB raids residence of electricity board official

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) teams are conducting searches at the houses of assistant divisional engineer (ADE) Satish Kumar, who was arrested on Friday after demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000.

The ACB teams searched the house of Kumar located in Gachibowli, his relatives and friends and unearthed properties amassed by him using illegal methods. The searches were conducted in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy district and other districts in Telangana.

The ACB teams seized documents pertaining to plots, residential and commercial buildings, land, gold ornaments and cash. The searches are continuing by the teams.

On February 14, Satish Kumar working in the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) Gachibowli sub-division was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.