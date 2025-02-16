Woman thrashed by Telangana police over trying to register FIR

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana’s Nizamabad district where a woman was allegedly beaten up by a police officer when she tried to register a complaint about a stolen purse.

Boyi Bhagya, a hailing from Dupally village in Renjal mandal of Nizamabad district was attending the Jankampet Brahmotsavam fair with her family. While at the fair, her son requested her to purchase a belt for him. When she tried looking for her purse, which contained Rs 300 and her house keys, she found it missing.

In a video confession, Boyi Bhagya narrates that she initially approached the on-duty police at the fair but after being unable to find her purse she went to the Bodhan Rural police station. When she tried to register a complaint, the police first showed her a purse asking if it was hers to which she replied in negative.

When she came outside the police station, Boyi Bhagya met another woman who told her that she had seen her purse being stolen. But when Bhagya tried to take her to the police, the woman retracted her statement.

Angered over the matter, circle inspector (CI) Vijay Kumar beat Boyi Bhagya with a baton, apparently leaving bruises on her body. Bhagya then registered a complaint against the CI at the Yedapally Police Station on Friday, February 14.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Yedapally station house officer (SHO) informed that the complaint has been forwarded to the Bodhan asssistant commissioner of police and is currently under investigation.