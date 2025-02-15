Telangana: Family kills son over property dispute, 6 held

Hyderabad: Jogulamba Gadwal police have arrested six individuals for allegedly murdering 26-year-old farmer Sandya Pogu Ramesh over a property dispute. To cover up the crime, the accused later staged it as a hit-and-run accident.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh’s father, Sandya Pogu Kishtanna, his brothers Gopa and Mahesh and three contract killers, Boya Narsimhulu, Bandamidi Thimmappa, Boya Nagendra.

Whereas the victim’s mother Timulamma remains absconding.

According to reports, the victim had ongoing conflicts with his brothers over property shares. Tensions escalated further after Ramesh and another brother allegedly attempted to kill Mahesh. Seeking revenge, the accused, Mahesh plotted the victim’s murder along with other family members.

Mahesh then reached out to the other accused, Boya Narasimhulu promising him an auto worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Narasimhulu then recruited Bandamidhi Thimmappa and Boya Nagendra.

The group procured specialized hunting knives and initially attempted to run Ramesh over a week prior but failed. On February 12, they followed the victim and his uncle after a court visit. Near Maddur stage, they rammed Ramesh’s motorcycle with a Bolero before Mahesh and Narasimhulu fatally attacked him with knives, also injuring his uncle.

Upon launching an investigation, police used CCTV footage and technical expertise to track the accused.

The six accused were arrested at Jallapur RTA check post while heading to Hyderabad. Police recovered a car, three knives, and four mobile phones.

A case has been registered under Section 103, 109 read with 3(5) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is ongoing.