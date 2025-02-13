Telangana: Man gets life for killing woman for rejecting his proposal

Hyderabad: The Nirmal district court on Wednesday, February 12 sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The accused has been identified as Jukindi Srikanth.

The public prosecutor presented 27 witnesses, securing the conviction.

According to reports, the accused harassed the victim, Shetpelli Alekhya for five years under the guise of love. After she rejected him, he attacked her with a coconut knife while she was returning home from tailoring classes on February 8, 2024.

Based on the evidence presented and witness account Nirmal district court found him guilty. The court also imposed a Rs 1,000 fine.