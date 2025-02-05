4 sentenced to 10 yrs for illegal Alprazolam manufacturing in Telangana

Hyderabad: A local court in Telangana sentenced the four people who were arrested for illegally manufacturing Alprazolam to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a term of ten years and pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

In 2017, acting on specific intelligence relating to illicit manufacturing of Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act, 1985, the officers of DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit seized 18.55 kilogram of Alprazolam valued at Rs 27,82,500 (approx.) and 619.14 kilogram of in-process material (202.2 kilogram of Stage 4 material and 416.93 kilogram of intermediate material) valued at Rs 4,92,79,800 along with the equipment used for manufacturing alprazolam.

The next day, the teams conducted simultaneous searches at 4 locations in Medak and Nalgonda districts, Telangana. The DRI arrested four accused persons and sent them to judicial remand.

The investigation was carried out and a complaint was filed before the 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sangareddy.

The Court conducted the trial and opined that the prosecution had established that the four accused were guilty beyond reasonable doubt for the offences punishable under Section 22 (c), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and convicted them under Section 235(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.